MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man used GPS technology to locate a second trailer that was stolen from one of his properties in just the past few months.

Laron Frazier felt deja vu on Friday when he realized he had been targeted by thieves at his Northeast Miami-Dade property.

“I went to go get it, and it wasn’t there, again,” he said. “Somebody decided to steal another one of my dumpsters. A dump trailer this time.”

Both times, Frazier was able to track down his belongings thanks to a GPS tracking device.

This time, the tracker led him to a home along the 2600 block of Southwest 66th Avenue in Miramar.

Frazier and his family called police, who responded to the home. Cellphone video captured officers speaking to people at the property.

“One of the individuals — they won’t tell me, of course — they’re like, ‘Yeah, there was an arrest made,’ and I was told he said he bought the trailer from somewhere,” said Frazier.

As of Friday night, police have not confirmed whether or not they made any arrests.

A 7News crew knocked on the door of the home, but no one answered.

Back on June 4, people were arrested after Frazier tracked down his trailer to a property in Southwest Miami-Dade.

When police arrived, they found other trailers, more stolen merchandise and drugs on the property.​

Frazier was able to get his trailers back both times, but he said it’s unfortunate how common these thefts have become.

Frazier said he has a message for anyone who is contemplating going after his trailers.

“Listen, just stop stealing. One thing I hate is a thief. If you need a job, call me,” he said.​

Miramar Police did not immediately return 7News’ request for more information.

