MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - An endangered leatherback sea turtle is now free after it was freed from a lobster trap.

Boaters in Marathon found the animal in distress and called the Turtle Hospital, a non-profit that rehabilitates endangered sea turtles.

Staff, along with members of the United States Coat Guard were eventually able to free the reptile.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.