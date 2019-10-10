USCG to enforce speed limit, safe boating throughout Columbus Day Weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard announced they will be enforcing a speed limit and safe boating practices on the water throughout Columbus Day Weekend.

The Coast Guard and other local law enforcement agencies came together in Miami Beach to promote water safety tips for boaters, Thursday.

A speed limit will be enforced from Turkey Point north to the Julia Tuttle Causeway, and another will be enforced from Elliot Key west to the shoreline from Saturday through Monday.

Rescue crews said they want people to obey all rules, especially since water traffic is expected to increase.

“We don’t want you to not enjoy your weekend out there and not be able to enjoy some drinks and enjoy the weather and everything else, but you need to make sure the person that is driving that is staying sober and has the capabilities to make the right judgment calls while they’re out on the water,” U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Brandon Earhart said.

The main concern for authorities is minimizing accidents, which can be avoided by preparing in advance.

