USCG suspends search for 2 missing boaters

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a pair of missing boaters out of Key Largo.

The boat they were on was found overturned near the Haulover Inlet in Northeast Miami-Dade, Monday.

The duo vanished Sunday after setting sail from Key Largo and encountering rough seas.

A third passenger swam for help and was rescued.

The coast guard searched more than 10,000 square miles before suspending the effort.

