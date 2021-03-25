USCG stops 9 Cuban migrants found near Marathon

NEAR MARATHON, Fla. (WSVN) — The United States Coast Guard stopped a group of migrants at sea.

Officials said they sent nine people back to Cuba on Wednesday.

The group was spotted drifting on a wooden boat. They were found 20 miles south of Marathon.

