USCG stops 9 Cuban migrants found near Marathon

NEAR MARATHON, Fla. (WSVN) — The United States Coast Guard stopped a group of migrants at sea.

Officials said they sent nine people back to Cuba on Wednesday.

#BreakingNews @USCG crews repatriated 9 Cubans to #Cuba Wed. after a #CoastGuard aircrew spotted a 25-ft boat approx. 20 mi. south of #Marathon. All are reportedly in good health. Migrants aboard a cutter receive food, water, shelter & basic medical attention. #DontTakeToTheSeas pic.twitter.com/tNbeegnWh1 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 24, 2021

The group was spotted drifting on a wooden boat. They were found 20 miles south of Marathon.

