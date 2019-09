DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are searching for a missing diver in Deerfield Beach.

The US Coast Guard said a 55-year-old man was diving with a group a half a mile away from shore Sunday.

But when everyone in the group surfaced, he was the only one missing.

#BREAKING The @USCG along with @browardsheriff began searching Sunday night for a 55 yo male diver reported missing 1/2 mi south of Deerfield Beach. The man was diving with a group from the dive boat Lady Go Diver, but when group surfaced, he did not. Search will continue today. pic.twitter.com/0UXwUaOlGe — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 30, 2019

It reamins unknown if the diver is a local or tourist.

