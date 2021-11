SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a boater who went missing in the Florida Keys.

Jason Heath, 35, left his family’s Sugarloaf Key residence on a 25-foot blue Panga style center console and was last heard from at around noon, Monday.

#Breaking @USCG Sector #KeyWest is searching for 35-yo Jason Heath. He was reported missing on a 25-ft blue Panga style center console launched from his family's #SugarloafKey residence; last heard from around noon Monday. If you have any info. please call 305-292-8727. #SAR pic.twitter.com/b89WYvXtfG — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 24, 2021

Anyone with information on Heath’s whereabouts is urged to contact the USCG at 305-292-8727.

