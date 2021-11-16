NEAR KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) – U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing kayaker near Geiger Key.

Officials said a 43-year-old man reportedly fell off his yellow kayak, Monday.

The missing man was last seen wearing blue shorts with a black stripe and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the kayaker’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Key West Coast Guard.

