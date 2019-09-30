USCG searches for missing diver near Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the U.S. Coast Guard are working with local authorities to search for a missing diver near Deerfield Beach.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with the search after a 55-year-old man was reported missing approximately half a mile south of Deerfield Beach on Sunday night.
Deputies searched the shoreline but did not locate the diver.
USCG crews continue to search for the missing man on Monday morning with a watercraft and helicopter.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.