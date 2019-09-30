USCG searches for missing diver near Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the U.S. Coast Guard are working with local authorities to search for a missing diver near Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with the search after a 55-year-old man was reported missing approximately half a mile south of Deerfield Beach on Sunday night.

#BREAKING The @USCG along with @browardsheriff began searching Sunday night for a 55 yo male diver reported missing 1/2 mi south of Deerfield Beach. The man was diving with a group from the dive boat Lady Go Diver, but when group surfaced, he did not. Search will continue today. pic.twitter.com/0UXwUaOlGe — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 30, 2019

Deputies searched the shoreline but did not locate the diver.

USCG crews continue to search for the missing man on Monday morning with a watercraft and helicopter.

