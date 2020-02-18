USCG: Search underway after car reportedly goes into water near Fisher Island

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have began their search after, the U.S. Coast Guard said, a vehicle reportedly went into the water near Fisher Island in Miami.

The Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, Tuesday afternoon.

#Breaking_News The @USCG & @MiamiDadeFire are responding to a report on a vehicle in the water near Fisher’s Island. #HappeningNow — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 18, 2020

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where two rescue divers could be seen searching in the water.

City of Miami and Miami Beach fire rescue crews are also assisting in the search.

It remains unknown how the vehicle may have ended up in the water.

