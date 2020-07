(WSVN) - The Coast Guard saved several boaters that were at danger at sea.

Photos showed the rescue of five people as they were pulled to safety off of Alligator Reef Lighthouse near the Florida Keys.

The group’s 18-foot boot had taken on water and began sinking.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.