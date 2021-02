WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued five men off the coast of West Palm Beach.

The men were rescued on Saturday after spending 16 days at sea on a small raft.

USCG officials said the men fled Cuba on their improvised rafts in hopes of seeking asylum here in South Florida.

It remains unclear if they have been sent back to Cuba.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.