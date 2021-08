MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued two men from a capsized boat in Miami.

USCG crews responded to the scene near Miami Seaquarium at around 4:15 a.m., Friday.

The two men on board were brought to Crandon Park Marina by Miami Beach Fire Rescue in good condition.

