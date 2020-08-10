USCG rescues 2 from sinking vessel near Clearwater

NEAR CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) – A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued two boaters from a sinking vessel near Clearwater.

Members of the USCG Saint Petersburg sector and a Manatee County Sheriff Office marine unit crew responded to the scene located two miles west of Bean Point, Sunday.

The 35-foot boat started taking on water and once crews arrived on scene, the two boaters were transferred from the sinking boat.

USCG officials said the passengers were not injured and brought back to shore.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.