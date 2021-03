MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued two people from a disabled boat off the coast of Marathon.

The crew found the two people on the 50-foot vessel approximately 60 miles northwest of Marathon at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.