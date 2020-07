(WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a sea of trouble near Tampa.

The 15-foot vessel started taking on water and capsized 15 miles west of Bayport, Wednesday.

The boaters were lifted into a rescue helicopter and taken to a nearby hospital.

The three men had been in the water for close to an hour.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.