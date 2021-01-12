USCG repatriates 12 Cuban migrants after discovering them near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The United States Coast Guard has repatriated 12 Cuban migrants found in a boat only a few miles from Fort Lauderdale.

Coast Guard crews were alerted to a crowded 21-foot vessel, eight miles east of Fort Lauderdale, Monday.

The migrants were brought aboard by the Coast Guard and given water, food and medical attention before they were sent back home.

