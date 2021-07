NEAR KEY LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated a group of Cuban migrants near Key Largo.

USCG crews repatriated 11 Cuban migrants after an interdiction near Carysfort Reef, Wednesday.

They were given food and water and were said to be in good health.

