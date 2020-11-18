USCG releases over 200 sea turtles into sea near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Dozens of sea turtles have been sent out to sea off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

U.S. Coast Guard crews released more than 200 sea turtles into the ocean approximately 10 miles off the Fort Lauderdale coast, Monday.

The Green, Loggerhead and Hawksbill sea turtles were released after spending time at sea turtle hospitals along Florida’s east coast.

They were recuperating after being found injured during the summer nesting season.

