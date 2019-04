MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded over 1,400 pounds of illegal drugs at their Miami Beach station.

Crews brought back more than 900 pounds of cocaine and over 500 pounds of marijuana to their base, Friday.

The drugs are worth an estimated $13.5 million.

They were confiscated from the central Caribbean Sea, officials said.

