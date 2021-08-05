PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The US Coast Guard offloaded over a billion dollars worth of drugs at Port Everglades.

The Coast Guard announced, Thursday that the Cutter James crew offloaded approximately 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.

Officials said the drugs are worth over $1.4 billion and the haul is the largest offload in the vessel’s history.

Officials said the load was interdicted with the help of multiple Coast Guard units, Customs and Border Patrol assets and Canadian partners.

