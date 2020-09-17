USCG offloads more than $200M worth of drugs at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded more than 17,000 pounds of drugs at Port Everglades that were confiscated at sea.

On Thursday, Coast Guard members offloaded more than $200 million worth of cocaine and marijuana.

The drugs were seized in 12 different interdictions over a two-week span in both the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

