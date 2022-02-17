PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded a historic amount of drugs at Port Everglades.

The shipment offloaded on Thursday included 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana from multiple Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea interdictions.

In total, officials said the offload was worth approximately $1.6 billion.

Officials said evidence collected plays a role in taking down dangerous drug cartels and prosecuting drug traffickers.

“That evidence isn’t just limited to the narcotics,” said Adam W. Cohen, Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Director. “That evidence also includes matchbook covers and pieces of paper and satellite telephones and all of that type of evidence we treat as intelligence which gets sifted through with the cutter, pushed up to Washington and a bunch of that is then digested at the ocean fusion center where we do network expansion.”

White House officials, members of Congress and the Department of Justice were in attendance of the offloading.

An American dies of a drug overdose every five minutes and officials at the event said operations like this one play a role in solving that bigger issue.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.