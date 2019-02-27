USCG lieutenant becomes first black female aviator to receive Air Medal

MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant stationed in Miami has made history as the first African-American female aviator in the Coast Guard to receive the Air Medal.

Lt. Ronaqua Russell, a native of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, was honored during a ceremony at Tuskegee’s Moton Field, Thursday.

This was the same location where, 77 years ago, the first African-American aviators in the U.S. Armed Services broke down racial barriers to earn their wings, and would later go on to fly several heroic and critical combat missions in World War II.

One of the Tuskegee Airmen was 1st Lt. Henry E. Rohlsen, Russell’s great uncle and the namesake for the international airport in St. Croix.

Russell received the Air Medal, which is awarded to an individual who distinguishes themselves by heroic or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight, in recognition to her actions in response to Hurricane Harvey.

The Coast Guard said Russell and Cmdr. Steve Pittman piloted her aircraft through the outerbands of the hurricane in order to deliver critical supplies and personnel in support of the ongoing rescue.

Shortly after, Russell’s home in the U.S. Virgin Islands was hit by Hurricane Irma.

Officials said Russell took to the skies again and helped with evacuations and large supply movements.

A second ceremony in Russell’s honor was held Wednesday, where her family was in attendance.

“It is an honor to be here, to see her get this recognition,” said Aquannette Chinnery, Russell’s mother. “I’m just very thankful that our family could come from near and far to be here. It’s a historic moment.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.