USCG intercepts vessel carrying 2 Cuban migrants near Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew has intercepted a suspected migrant vessel near Sunny Isles Beach.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene approximately 4 miles off Sunny Isles Beach at around 2:40 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the two migrants on board were taken into custody.

They will be medically evaluated before they are repatriated, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.