USCG intercepts group of suspected Cuban migrants near Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew has intecepted a suspected migrant vessel near Sunny Isles Beach.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene approximately four miles off Sunny Isles Beach at around 2:40 p.m., Wednesday.

USCG officials said it remains unclear where the migrants will be taken.

