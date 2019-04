NEAR ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a boat filled with Cuban migrants not far from South Florida.

USCG crew members stopped the vessel 20 miles south of the Florida Keys, Friday.

Officials said 10 Cuban migrants were on board the vessel.

The migrants will all be sent back home, officials said.

