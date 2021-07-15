OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - As many fear Cubans may take to the seas to escape the violence, the Coast Guard is changing leadership.

U.S. Coast Guard’s District 7 new commander was sworn in on Thursday. The change of command ceremony wrapped up just before noon.

The new commander is coming in at a time when there is major unrest in both Haiti and Cuba.

7News spoke with Rear Admiral Brenden McPherson about the potential for more migration from the Caribbean countries.

He had a message for anyone looking to make that journey.

“The Coast Guard has a plan to provide additional resources — people in our marinas, also ships on the water and aircraft in the air,” he said. “The purpose is to monitor the situation, be there in case something happens, but more importantly, to discourage people from taking a dangerous voyage.”

The exact number of increase in guards has not been revealed due to safety reasons.

Officials said in the last two weeks there has been no uptick in migrations from Haiti nor Cuba.

