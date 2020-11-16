USCG helps rescue unconscious snorkeler in Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard helped to rescue an unconscious snorkeler in Islamorada.

Officials responded to reports of an unresponsive man aboard a dive boat near Plantation Key, Sunday.

The boat crew performed CPR on the man before the Coast Guard arrived and escorted him to an ambulance.

He was rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.