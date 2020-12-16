USCG hauls in over 31,000 lbs of contraband to Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has brought in a big haul of contraband.

The crew arrived at Port Everglades, Wednesday morning.

The USCGC James seized a total of 23,000 pounds of cocaine and about 12,000 pounds of marijuana.

“These drugs symbolize the enduring commitment … to enhance regional security here in the western hemisphere, more specifically in Latin America,” said USCG Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz.

“With absolute certainty, we know that each interdiction saves lives and helps to protect others from violence, extortion and instability,” said Coast Guard Cutter James Capt. Todd Vance.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the vessel where the confiscated drugs were being guarded by armed officers.

The bust took months of work between partner agencies and foreign allies over a series of interdictions in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea.

Officials said these forms of missions are crucial in combatting the criminal network around the world.

“With the nations here represented, we indeed deliver a successful working partnership in countering the trafficking,” said Embassy of the United Kingdom Naval Attaché Commodore P.D. Nash.

“Even in the most demanding of times and quitting challenging environmental conditions, and amid a pandemic, the crew demonstrated their unwavering commitment to this country,” said Vance.

The street value of the drugs seized is placed over $400 million.

