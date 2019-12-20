USCG crews work to contain pollution from capsized yacht in Watson Island

MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are currently working to contain the pollution caused by Marc Anthony’s yacht that capsized after catching fire in Watson Island.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where crews could be seen putting booms around the vessel to try and keep oil from spilling into the water on Friday morning.

The 120-foot long vessel, docked off the MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina, caught fire at approximately 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Over 40 firefighters from three different fire departments responded to the scene to put out the flames.

Two crew members were on board the vessel and were able to evacuate safely, officials said.

A 7News source said Anthony was not on board the boat at the time of the fire.

It remains unclear how the yacht will be removed from the area.

“The next phase is to get that boat upright, get it dry docked so investigators can conduct their investigation,” Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

