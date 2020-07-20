USCG crews stop illegal passenger vessel operation near Star Island

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews stopped an illegal passenger vessel near Star Island.

USCG crews terminated the voyage of a 45-foot boat with 14 people aboard on Saturday.

Nine violations were discovered including failure to have a valid Certificate of Inspection and failure to have a valid registration.

The vessel was operating illegally as a small passenger vessel under the control of a credentialed mariner.

Owners and operators of illegal charter vessels can face civil penalties of $60,000 or more for illegal passenger-for-hire-operations.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.