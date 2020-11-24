USCG crews stop illegal passenger vessel operation near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard crews stopped an illegal charter near Fort Lauderdale.

A USCG crew boarded a 24-foot vessel with eight passengers near Middle River on Sunday.

Officials said the vessel was operating as an illegal small passenger vessel.

The vessel’s voyage was stopped by the law enforcement team and cited for multiple violations.

