USCG crews set to offload over 12,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is set to offload more than 12,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami Beach.

Crews on board the Coast Guard Cutter Seneca, docked at the Coast Guard Sector Miami, began offloading the drugs at 9 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the ship where the massive drug haul could be seen on board.

The cocaine was interdicted by four separate USCG crews in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

