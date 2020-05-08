USCG crews rescue 3 people, 1 dog off Apalachicola

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WSVN) – U.S. Coast Guard crews were able to rescue three people and a dog off the coast of Apalachicola.

USCG crews responded to a call about a vessel taking on water approximately 70 nautical miles off the coast of Apalachicola at around 11 a.m., Thursday.

The three people and their dog were said to have abandoned their 64-foot fishing vessel and boarded a life raft.

USCG officials said an aircrew was able to locate the raft and picked up the passengers and the dog.

They were all transported back to Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater.

No injuries were reported.

