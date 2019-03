NEAR KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard pulled two boaters from the water after their vessel capsized near Key West.

Crews were alerted after good Samaritans said a vessel was sinking off Fleming Key, north of Key West, Friday.

.@USCG rescued two people from the water Friday in the vicinity of Fleming Key. Read more here https://t.co/keUp5FjJfS pic.twitter.com/Xek8wM3TSt — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 22, 2019

Both boaters were in the water when crews arrived.

They were safely brought back to shore.

No injuries were reported.

