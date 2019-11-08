USCG cargo vessel runs aground in Miami Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A United States Coast Guard cargo vessel ran aground in Miami Beach.
The incident occurred north of Fisher Island at approximately 5 p.m., Thursday.
USCG officials said the 203 foot vessel lost propulsion before running aground and hitting a dock.
Two tug boats removed the ship at around 7 a.m., Friday.
There were no injuries reported.
Officials said the Panamanian-flagged ship did not cause any hazards or pollution.
