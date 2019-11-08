USCG cargo vessel runs aground in Miami Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A United States Coast Guard cargo vessel ran aground in Miami Beach.

The incident occurred north of Fisher Island at approximately 5 p.m., Thursday.

USCG officials said the 203 foot vessel lost propulsion before running aground and hitting a dock.

Two tug boats removed the ship at around 7 a.m., Friday.

The @USCG is responding to an aground 203-foot cargo vessel north of Fishers Island. For more information https://t.co/HEXDWh9vAt pic.twitter.com/xhIcktvujA — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 8, 2019

There were no injuries reported.

Officials said the Panamanian-flagged ship did not cause any hazards or pollution.

