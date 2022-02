DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A barge and tug boat have been grounded off Deerfield Beach.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the tug boat and barge washed ashore, late Friday night.

Four people were on board.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are working on removing fuel, oil and other pollution risks to the area.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.