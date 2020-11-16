US sees third wave of COVID-19 cases as hope for vaccine increases

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - While the United States experiences a third wave of coronavirus cases throughout the country ahead of Thanksgiving, there is renewed hope as two companies announced their vaccines have a success rate over 90%.

The third wave of COVID-19 health experts have been warning about for months has arrived.

“We’re going to see these numbers get crazy out of control like we’re starting to see now,” Dr. Andrew Pastewski, Jackson South’s ICU Medical Director, said. “It’s an absolute recipe for disaster.”

More than 10,000 new cases of the virus were reported in Florida on Sunday, and with Thanksgiving a little more than a week away, those numbers are expected to get worse.

The United States has surpassed 11 million cases, and the positivity rate continues to climb.

Some Miami-Dade County commissioners are asking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow them to meet remotely after he ordered them to meet in person.

“To protect the citizens who come to speak, to protect the employees who are part of this family and to protect everyone who sits at this table,” Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa said.

Miami-Dade Public Schools is also concerned with the increase of cases. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said a group of health professionals will determine the district’s next move.

“I am not predicting closure of schools, but on the basis of the data that we currently have, it is absolutely prudent for us to reconvene our public health and medical expert task force,” Carvalho said.

However, there is hope.

Pharmaceutical company Moderna Therapeutics announced Monday their coronavirus vaccine has a 94.5% success rate. The announcement comes after Pfizer announced their vaccine has a success rate of 90%.

The first doses of the vaccine could be administered in December, officials said.

“We are going to have 20 million doses by the end of the year,” Moderna Therapeutics CEO Stephanie Bancel said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the good news doesn’t mean people can let their guard down.

It will take time to get the vaccine to everyone, but come spring, things could start to get back to normal.

“There is light at the end is the tunnel,” Fauci said. “Help is coming, and that should, I believe, motivate people to just say we’re going to double down and do this uniformly.”

As a result of the successful vaccines, the Dow Industrial has increased to an all-time high since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci said the vaccine will come in about two doses that will be administered several weeks apart. It will first be made available to the elderly, to those most at-risk and health experts.

Officials predict the vaccine will be available for the general public in the coming year.

