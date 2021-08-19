MIAMI (WSVN) - As Haiti deals with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, Haitian Americans in South Florida now have the ear of a top government official.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is set to visit South Florida on Thursday to speak at a news conference focused on helping Haiti.

Mayorkas is set to discuss what the United States is doing to help the island nation.

He also met with the Cuban American community on Thursday morning in Coconut Grove. There, Mayorkas talked about the Biden administration’s support for the Cuban people following last month’s historic demonstrations as the fight for freedom continues.

The secretary’s final stop will be the memorial set up for the 98 victims of the devastating Champlain Towers collapse in Surfside.

He will meet with the first responders who risked their lives and worked to rescue and recover the victims.

