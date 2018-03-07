US Secretary of Education visits Stoneman Douglas

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - PARKLAND, Fla. (WSVN & AP) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Wednesday morning during their first full day of class since the Feb. 14 shooting that took 17 lives at the school.

During DeVos’ visit, she’s expected to connect with teachers and students during their school day. However, the Broward Teachers Union tweeted that DeVos did not make time for students’ questions.

Kudos to Supt Runcie & Board Members Osgood & Freedman for talking to MSD students after Betsy Devos visited, but didn’t have time for them. @browardschools #WeAreTheChange pic.twitter.com/DCHQcwwVYU — BTU (@BrowardTeachers) March 7, 2018

“It was a very sobering and inspiring moment and visit,” said DeVos.

On the topic of gun control, DeVos said she’s leaving that subject in the hands of Florida representatives.

“I have confidence that the Florida Legislature is airing this issue very well and very widely,” said DeVos. “I have confidence that they’re going to arrive at a good and appropriate solution.”

Some Stoneman Douglas students were not pleased with DeVos’ visit, including student activist Emma Gonzalez who said in a tweet, “Good thing I was already planning on sleeping in tomorrow.”

Good thing I was already planning on sleeping in tomorrow https://t.co/Oy6ALcDHLZ — Emma González (@Emma4Change) March 7, 2018

DeVos’ press secretary Liz Hill issued a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding students saying she never met with them.

The statement read, “Secretary DeVos’ visit was designed to lend support to the community during a difficult time, but also to minimize disruption on students’ first full day back at school at the request of school leadership. The Secretary has said the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas have shown tremendous strength and that their voices are extremely important as we work to find solutions to keep students safe. She had some conversations with students today, but wants to sit down with more students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas in the near future.”

DeVos previously gave $1 million last Friday from the Department of Education to the Broward County School District. DeVos said in a statement that the grant to the Broward County Public School System will aid “in the healing and recovery process.”

