US Rep. Frederica Wilson holds second COVID-19 vaccination event in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., has given Miami-Dade educators another shot at prevention against COVID-19.

The congresswoman hosted a second vaccination event on Tuesday at the Borinquen Healthcare Center in Miami.

Wilson said she hopes the event will help parents feel comfortable returning their kids to class.

“So, with this new vaccination process, our children and parents will know that the teachers have been vaccinated, and they will feel safe,” Wilson said.

Vaccinations were given to educators in Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ 5,000 Role Models of Excellence project.

The site was one of two federally-qualified health centers chosen following its service to vulnerable populations.

