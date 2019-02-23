US Navy petty officer surprises father during MDFR promotion ceremony

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 100 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue members climbed up the ranks during the station’s promotional ceremony in Doral.

While the fire department celebrated the future, one firefighter got a special surprise at the event, Friday.

Newly promoted MDFR Captain Keith McMonigle received a surprise visit from his daughter, U.S. Navy Petty Officer Spencer Rivera, who has been away serving.

“I was very surprised. She’s the one who made me take the test, and for her to show up was real special,” said McMonigle.

Rivera showed up to pin her father during the promotion.

“I’m really proud that he finally got up and took the test and that he made it. I told him he would,” Rivera said.

Rivera said she had been planning the surprise visit for about a month.

