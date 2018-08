PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Military personnel held training exercises off the Florida coast.

A massive submarine was spotted near Port Everglades, early Wednesday.

The military branch is known for routinely performing training exercises in the zone offshore, which is designated for Naval maneuvers.

