US, Florida wildlife officers remove over 200 pounds of trash in Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Wildlife officials teamed up for a cleanup project in the Florida Keys.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers got together to remove 220 pounds of trash on state property in Big Pine Key, Thursday.

The trash, rotten food and other items were found to be a danger to the native wildlife.

All of it was bagged and taken to a landfill.

