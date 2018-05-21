US files plea deal in deadly FLL airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have filed court documents in which an Alaska man agrees to plead guilty to a Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people and wounded six last year.

The agreement filed Monday says that 28-year-old Esteban Santiago will plead guilty to 11 of the 22 counts against him. Prosecutors reached a deal with Santiago’s defense lawyers not to seek the death penalty in exchange for the guilty plea. Instead, Santiago would serve a life prison sentence.

The deal is expected to be finalized Wednesday in court.

The mentally troubled Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, acknowledged in the document that he flew to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with a handgun in a checked weapons box in January 2017. Santiago loaded the gun in a bathroom and came out firing.

