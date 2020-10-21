US Coast Guard unloads $85.9 million in narcotics at Port Everglades

Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba's crew offload approximately 3,250 pounds of cocaine, 440 pounds of liquid cocaine, and 7,700 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades, Florida, Oct. 16, 2020. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba conducts missions such as search and rescue, drug interdiction, as well as migrant interdiction while underway. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Eric Rodriguez)

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has unloaded millions of dollars worth of narcotics at Port Everglades last week.

Crews on Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba’s offloaded approximately 3,250 pounds of cocaine, 440 pounds of liquid cocaine, and 7,700 pounds of marijuana on Friday.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $85.9 million.

The Coast Guard said the Escanaba returned home to Boston on Tuesday after a 65-day counter-narcotics patrol in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

During the patrol, the crew interdicted five vessels and detained 15 suspected narcotics traffickers.

“I am extremely proud of our results on this patrol,” said Cmdr. Mike Nalli, Escanaba’s commanding officer. “We capitalized on the extraordinary teamwork between JIATF-S and our partner nations to make five high-quality interdictions and apply pressure to the transnational criminal organizations in the region.”

