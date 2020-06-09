US Coast Guard to offload nearly 30,000 pounds of drugs at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 30,000 pounds of drugs that were seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy. will soon be offloaded at Port Everglades.

The drugs, worth more than $408 million, were taken from suspected smugglers in international waters.

According to officials, approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 6,900 pounds of marijuana were among the drugs seized.

A Coast Guard crew is set to offload the drugs at Port Everglades at approximately 9 a.m., Tuesday.

