US Coast Guard to offload 12 tons of cocaine, 1 ton of marijuana in latest drug bust

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is expected to unload over 24,000 pounds of cocaine and more than 2,600 pounds of marijuana.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Legare will offload the drug haul around 1 p.m. at Port Everglades. The 12 tons of cocaine and one ton of marijuana is worth an estimated $390 million.

USCG said in a news release that the drugs were intercepted off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America. Canadian naval vessels also assisted USCG cutters in the drug seizures.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.