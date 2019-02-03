NEAR PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their search at sea for a downed plane and its two passengers near Palm Beach.

Rescuers searched for 32 hours by air and sea for the wreckage of the small plane that went down about 23 miles off the coast, Friday.

UPDATE: The @USCG continues to search Sunday for a downed Piper Saratoga aircraft with two people aboard 23 miles east of Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/NabuGOVX2m — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 3, 2019

Officials are looking for a Piper Saratoga aircraft.

Local veterinarian Ken Simmons and his wife Alice were reportedly on board the plane with their two dogs.

Federal investigators are attempting to determine what may have caused the aircraft to go down.

